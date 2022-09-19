Court Nullifies Zamfara PDP Governorship Primary Election

Read audio

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election that produced Dauda Lawal as the State Governorship Candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a judgment summarily delivered by Justice Aminu Bappa, the court granted all the prayers by the plaintiff which is to nullify the primary election that produced Dauda Lawal and ordered fresh primary election in line with the constitution of PDP and guidelines of the party

He said “The court has granted the prayers submitted in this honorable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour”.

“The 109-page judgement will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the dependants”.

PDP Governorship Primary which held in Zamfara State on May 25, produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general polls.

The primary election was conducted by the committee sent from the PDP National Headquarters Abuja, led by Adamu Maina-Waziri.

Following the conclusion of the primary election, Mr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau and two other PDP governorship aspirants, sought the nullification of the party’s poll over alleged irregularities and noncompliance with the constitution of the PDP.

The defendants in the case are Dauda Lawal (PDP governorship candidate), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Chairman of Zamfara PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee, Adamu Maina-Waziri and the Chairman of Zamfara State PDP, retired Col. Bala Mande

Speaking to journalists after the judgment, counsel to all the Plaintiffs, Ibrahim Mani said the court started by resolving the preliminary objection raised by the defendants on whether the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the case, which the court held that it has jurisdiction as the matter is pre-election matter

“The court resolved the preliminary objection that were raised by the defendants and the court held that it has jurisdiction to entertain the matter because it was purely pre-election matter as we contemplated in our claim, therefore the court proceeded to look at the merit of the matter and decided the case in favour of the plaintiffs,” Mani explained

He added that “The prayers are, that the primary election that was allegedly conducted by the committee of Adamu Maina-Waziri should be nullified by the honourable court and order was given by the court to re conduct another primary election inline with the constitution of PDP and guidelines of the party”

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the 1st and 4th defendants, Bashir Abubakar said the party will look into the judgment and appeal it.

“The judgment was in the favour of the plaintiffs but we are going to look at the judgment, the record and everything to see the next line of action and I believe we are going to appeal.”

