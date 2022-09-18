PDP: We’re studying judgment nullifying Zamfara governorship primaries

Read audio

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it is studying the High Court judgment that nullified the party’s governorship primary election in Zamfara State for necessary action.

Secretary of the party in Zamfara, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad, stated this in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday.

A Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara, on Friday, nullified the PDP’s Governorship Primary Election held on May 26 in which Dr Dauda Lawan-Dare emerged as the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 general elections.

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu, in a 109-page judgment, however, nullified the election and ordered that the party immediately conduct a fresh governorship primary election.

Three plaintiffs in the suit – Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Alhaji Wadatau Madawaki, and Hafiz Muhammad – contested in the primary election.

They sought the nullification of the primary election over alleged irregularities.

The party’s secretary said the party acknowledged the judgement which ruled that the election conducted by the party was null and void and ordered a fresh one.

“We, in the PDP, are known to be law-abiding and grassroots politicians who respect and believe in the supremacy of law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that of our party.

”As a defendant in the suit filed by some of our aggrieved members concerning the governorship primary election, we received the court’s decision in good fate.

“And a team of our lawyers is studying the judgment to come up with the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

“The PDP in Zamfara state did well in conducting the primary election in a good manner of fairness and justice but the Federal High Court, Gusau after intense debates, ruled against our party and other defendants in the suit,” he said.

Ahmad said that the party was determined to reclaim Zamfara State and bring it back to life and make it work again for the betterment of the people.

“We shall (Insha Allah) cross these hurdles and ensure the solid unity of our members.

“Our decision as regards the judgment will be made available after our lawyers concluded the study of the judgment and present to us their recommendations which the PDP leadership will decide on,” he assured.

He appealed to the party loyalists in the state to remain calm and be law-abiding as the position of the party would be known in due course. (NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...