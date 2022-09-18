Kwankwaso in Delta, commission’s Nesiama Campaign office

Read audio

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso on Saturday stormed Delta State.

In the state, he began the sensitization of electorates as he commissioned the secretariat of the campaign office of the Delta-South senatorial candidate, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama Rtd., at Odion road in Warri South Local Government Area.

Dr Kwankwaso and his entourage were received by Commodore Nesiama and other party faithful at the Osubi Airstrip in the Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

See some photos below:

