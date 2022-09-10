2023: Next Generation of Nigerian Youths Will Set Agenda For The Next Election – Atedo Peterside

Read audio

Nigerian entrepreneur and economist, Atedo Peterside, is of the opinion that young Nigerians will set the agenda for the next general elections in the country.

Mr Peterside who on Friday was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said with an electorate made up of mostly young individuals, one can be certain that their impact will be felt on the outcome of the polls.

“We have an electorate that is now full of young people, the younger ones are the majority. From what they have been writing and saying, they understand the issues, they understand better that some people are taking this country for a ride.

“it is a good thing for this country that many young people between the ages of 18 and 35 are now very interested in the political destiny of this country and they will set the agenda between now and the elections in February,” Mr Peterside opined.

The investment banker further stated that at this moment in the nation’s history, no one can hoodwink the populace and tell them obvious lies, because the people have been down that road before.

According to him, the fundamental change that has taken place ahead of 2023 is that the youths are now highly politically active and cannot wait for the polls to get underway.

Mr Peterside further asserted that paradigms are shifting in the political landscape of Nigeria with the major parties not having the foothold they once had on the populace.

He said young people are very excited about the elections because they can now partake in changing the tragic situations within the country.

In his view, the ideal president for Nigeria come 2023 must be one who has a high energy level, quick on his feet and ready to move to fix what needs fixing.

Nigerians according to the renowned economist, want a president who has the capacity, understands all the problems, is willing to step on toes and won’t mind becoming unpopular as he tends to the needs of the nation and sets the country on the right trajectory.

