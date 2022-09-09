NPA expects 24 ships carrying assorted goods at Lagos ports

Read audio

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Sept. 7, 2022 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 24 ships conveying bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, bulk gypsum, frozen fish and others were expected at Lagos ports from Sept. 5 to Sept. 21.

The authority listed other items expected at the port as general cargo, butane gas and petrol.

It also stated that 21 ships were already discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, petrol, frozen fish, pet coke, container, bulk urea, butane gas and gasoline at the ports.

The authority added that three other ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with gasoline and petrol.

Like this: Like Loading...