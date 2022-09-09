Naira gains slightly at Investors, Exporters window by 0.04%

Read audio

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2022 The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N436.32 compared with N436.50 on Wednesday, an increase of 0.04 per cent.

The open indicative rate closed at N433.75 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N437.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.32.

The Naira sold for as low as N425 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 37.50 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Thursday.

