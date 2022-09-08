Queen Elizabeth II’s health: What we know so far

Read audio

Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern over the monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to the side of the 96-year-old sovereign. Here is what we know so far:

The queen was placed under medical supervision because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, Buckingham Palace said.

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, is with the 96-year-old monarch, and other family members travelled to Balmoral Castle, her Scottish home, where she is resting.

A spokesperson said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, in the United Kingdom for a number of events, would also travel to Scotland.

Such a family gathering, outside of holiday events such as Christmas or Easter or major public events, is extremely rare.

The queen, the UK’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, interrupted an energy debate in parliament to say he sent his best wishes to the monarch.

The country’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, said, “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, said on Twitter.

