Apple stops selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro after iPhone 14 launch

Read audio

With the release of the new iPhone 14 series, Apple has stopped selling four older iPhone models.

You can’t buy the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max from Apple anymore.

If you own one of these iPhones, you’ll still receive updates for the next few years.

At their “Far Out” event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity, an always-on screen, and more. Preorders start on September 9th. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be officially available on September 16th, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available on October 7th.

But whenever Apple releases new iPhones, they always stop selling some older ones. This year they’ve taken down four older iPhone models, meaning that there’s no way to buy them from Apple anymore.

All the iPhone models being discontinued

With the iPhone 14 on its way, Apple has taken these iPhone models off of its website:

iPhone 11, released in 2019

iPhone 12 mini, released in 2020

iPhone 13 Pro, released in 2021

iPhone 13 Pro Max, released in 2021

This means that there’s no way to officially purchase these iPhones from Apple anymore. Third-party sellers like Best Buy will keep selling them for at least a few months, but they’ll gradually become rarer.

With these iPhones gone, the only iPhone models you can buy directly from Apple are:

iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099)

iPhone 14 Pro ($999)

iPhone 14 Plus ($899)

iPhone 14 (starts at $799)

iPhone 13 ($699)

iPhone 13 mini ($599)

iPhone 12 ($599)

iPhone SE [2nd generation] ($429)

If you own a discontinued iPhone, you’ll still receive updates

Although Apple isn’t selling those four iPhones anymore, they still support them. Each of those iPhone models will keep receiving iOS updates for years to come, and you can still bring them into Apple for repairs.

Round 1.00 Carat Lab Created Diamond (I Color, Excellent Cut, VVS2 Clarity) | Clean Origin

Ad

Clean Origin

Round 1.00 Carat Lab Created Diamond (I Color, Excellent Cut, VVS2 Clarity) | Clean Origin

The oldest iPhones that Apple still supports and gives updates are the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, both released in 2017. Anything older is considered discontinued and unsupported.

Quick tip: If you aren’t sure what kind of iPhone you own, you can find the answer in your phone’s Settings app.

That said, the oldest iPhones that they’ll let you trade in for credit are 2016’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. If you buy your iPhone from a third-party or a cell phone company, they might let you trade in even older models.

Like this: Like Loading...