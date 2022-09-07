JAMB and NUC threaten to sanction universities over irregular admission

Read audio

Universities in the country have been warned by theJoint Admissions and Matriculation Board and the three regulatory agencies for tertiary education in the country; the National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, against selling application forms for the conduct of the 2022/2023 admissions.

The warning was reportedly issued to stop the high rate of irregular admissions conducted by institutions.

The agencies also said that all applications must be routed through the Central Admissions Processing System.

This was conveyed in a memo titled “Serialisation of guidelines for the 2022 admissions exercise.”

It read;

“All applications of admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full-Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Outreach, Sandwich, etc., must be processed only through JAMB.”

Like this: Like Loading...