Chelsea FC sacks coach Thomas Tuchel sacked after defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Read audio

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb following £271 million spent on new players.

This is coming after the club’s slow start to the Premier League season before their Champions League campaign got off to a nightmare start as they lost to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, September 6.

New owner Todd Boehly has wasted no time to fire Tuchel from his position after spending £271 million on new players during the summer transfer market.

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager in January 2021, replacing the sacked Frank Lampard less than a month after being relieved of his duties at Paris Saint-Germain.

He guided the club to a second Champions League triumph when they beat Manchester City in an all-English final in Porto and followed it up with Super Cup and Club World Cup successes.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach also led the Blues to two successive FA Cup finals and the Carabao Cup final.

Like this: Like Loading...