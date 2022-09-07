ASUU Strike: – Ministers don’t care because children of the elites are not in public schools – IPAC Chairman

Read audio

Alhaji Yabagi Sani, Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) has expressed doubt on Ministers telling President Muhammadu Buhari the truth on the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Sani who said this in an interview with Channels Television, backed his claim by alleging that few weeks ago, the President gave a matching order to the minister of education to solve this matter and come back to him within the shortest time, only for the minister of education to say that the President never gave him such order.

He said;

“People are saying that because children of the elites are not in public schools, that is why they are toying with the future of the country as a whole. If you don’t educate these children, the issue of banditry and the issue of this country catching up with its peers, this dream will never come true.

“Mr President was the one elected. These ministers, I am not sure if they are telling the president the truth. Some few weeks ago, Mr President gave a matching order to the minister of education to solve this matter and come back to him within the shortest time. Few days later, the minister of education said the President did not give him that order.

“I am sure the President is passionate and committed to moving the education of our children forward. So it’s like we don’t understand the role of education or we understand it but because it doesn’t directly affect us, we are toying with it.”

