Experts harp on Nigeria’s policy intervention for elderly care

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos, Sept. 2, 2022 Some stakeholders in the healthcare sector for the elderly have called for policy-driven interventions targeted at the elderly to improve their quality of life and health status.

They made the call during Gerocare Fifth Anniversary on Friday in Lagos.

Dr Ajibola Meraiyebu, Co-founder, Gerocare Solutions Ltd., noted that the country’s healthcare system had neglected the elderly in policies and programmes that could enhance their health.

He said that even the health insurance ended at a certain age and thereafter these elderly ones were left at their own mercy.

“I’m not saying this because of Gerocare, but the fact is that we will all age and when we get to that age, we will wonder why we didn’t have strong policies to address this gap.

“The National Health Insurance Act (NHIA) is working on evolving policies and plans that will target the elderly, however, this is expensive.

“It is expensive because it is curative and that’s why Gerocare preaches preventive care to detect threats to health early and take care of it,” he said.

He noted that maternal, child and adolescent health had taken the centre stage in many health interventions, adding that it was time to include the elderly in alignment with SDG-3 which advocated good health for all ages.

Meraiyebu also advised the government to embrace the use of technology, noting that using it would allow it to reach more people.

He added that in the last five years, the company serviced no fewer than 29,000 people through its homecare service and no fewer than 115, 000 elderly persons through its various outreach programmes.

Also, Dr Ebi Ofrey, Co-Founder, Gerocare, said the company provides an affordable and easily accessible means for the elderly to receive regular home visits by a medical doctor in any city in Nigeria.

Ofrey noted that this was done to assist the elderly to maintain a healthy state, prevent health deteriorations as they grow older and improve their quality of life.

Ofrey stressed that promoting preventive healthcare was critical to treating 80 per cent of health-related cases.

Meanwhile, Mrs Olubunmi Sodade, the Executive Director, Nigerian Association of Retired People (NARP50+), commended Gerocare, saying that they had brought peace of mind to the elderly and their loved ones.

Similarly, Mr Oladotun Olakanle, the Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, commended Gerocare for its strides in improving the health of the elderly.

Olakanle said that the company through its health outreach programmes had impacted and improved the health of 150 elderly persons in his council.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, restated the government’s commitment to improving the care of the elderly in the state.

Adebowale, represented by Mrs Olaide Ibrahim, Director of Admin and Human Resources, Office of Civic Engagement, said that health promotion and improvement remained a priority of the state government.

