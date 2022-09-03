BBNaijaS7: I’ve learnt to be more focused – Evicted housemate

Read audio

By Taiye Olayemi

Lagos, Sept. 1, 2022 Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Chiamaka Mbah, popularly known as “Amaka”, on Thursday said the reality show taught her to be more focused.

Amaka during a zoom interview session with newsmen in Lagos said that aside being more focused, the show also taught her a few morals.

“The Big Brother Naija show has been a springboard to sell my brand, I met different people and the show has taught me to be more focused in life.

“l learnt a lot on the show, it has made me realise that I am me and I am in the best position to modify myself, I need to stand up for myself at all time and I learnt that women are strong beings.

“My eviction was also a sad one for me but I am trying to live on the energy I am getting from my fans. I had pure love for the housemates but it is what it is.

“I already knew I was going to be nominated but didn’t see the eviction coming,” she said.

She noted that going forward, she remained open to every sector of the entertainment industry and would be as focused and hardworking as much as she can.

According to her, the most challenging of all the tasks in the house was the “Supa Komando” challenge which she never participated in.

She said it was such a painful one for her when Biggie disqualified her from participating due to her refusal to engage in a mini task ahead of the

“Supa Komando” challenge.

“I enjoyed every bit of my stay in the Big Brother Naija house, I found all the arena challenges interesting,” she said.

Amaka, who was at a point in the house sanctioned by Biggie for leaving the microwave oven on until it got burnt, said she was heartbroken due to the incident.

“Leaving the microwave oven burnt was not intentional, the sight of the burnt remnants of the microwave oven left me heartbroken.

Amaka predicted that either Hermes or Phyna would finally win the grand prize of N100 million as they had good fan base and were also doing well on the show.

She described Hermes as an intelligent individual.

“For me, I feel either Hermes or Phyna will win the grand prize because they have good number of fans and I can see Hermes as an intelligent fellow.

“Hermes is one person I will love to roll with after the show; he is real; he gives good counsel; he is one person I can have as my friend after the show,” she said.

Naija247news reports that Amaka was evicted on Aug. 29 after Biggie introduced a twist in the game.

The housemates were made to nominate their fellow housemates for immediate eviction.

Amaka was nominated for possible eviction by Chomzy, Gidifia, Adekunle, Bryan, Eloswag and Dotun.

