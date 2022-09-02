Sokoto Go Green Project to gulp N20 million

Read audio

By Muhammad Nasir

Wurno (Sokoto State) Sept. 2, 2022 Alhaji Altine Kajiji, founder, Shehu Maikoli foundation, said the Go Green Project, in Sokoto state is expected to gulp about N20 million.

Kajiji said this on Friday in Alkammu District of Wurno local government area of Sokoto state, during the inauguration of tree seedlings distribution to households.

Kajiji, the Executive Chairman Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said the project was designed to revive the culture of tree plantation in schools and communities.

“Our main purpose is to support Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s initiatives and dedication towards promoting tree plantation in order to protect our environment and support the well being of the society.

“We have chosen Alkammu district to commence the distribution following the commitment of the district head towards enhancing the living standard of his people.

“We are confident that the people here will protect and judiciously utilise the seedlings for the purpose it is meant for,’’ Kajiji said.

He said that the seedlings provided are economic trees, which are costly.

“Therefore, we expect more dedication from you for the desired project to succeed,” Kajiji urged.

The executive chairman thanked the district head and the members of the community for their hospitality and assured them of SUBEB commitment to enhance their educational development.

In his address, Alhaji Kabiru Marafa, the district head of Alkammu commended the founders of the project for choosing the district.

Marafa assured that the district would ensure adequate maintenance of the seedlings to be able to reap the benefits of the gesture.

Earlier, Prof. Abubakar Bello, of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, emphasised the importance of trees in enhancing health, economy and environmental protection.

Also speaking, Malam Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto Council, said the union was into partnership to contribute its quota ito community development.

“Our main aim is to contribute to the protection of the environment and support the community towards enhancing its economic development,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project targets 100,000-tree plantations in the state.

It is being championed by the NUJ, Shehu Maikoli Foundation and Eco-Africa Climate Change Foundation, in partnership with SUBEB.

It is designed to establish 20 gardens in 10 Junior Secondary schools and 10 primary schools, roadside plantations and distribution of seedlings for homes and gardens, among other activities.

