Investor’s Wealth Grew by ₦196.65bn w/w, as Local Bourse Maintains Positive Momentum

Read audio

The Nigerian equity market closed trading activities for the week bullish, as the market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) increased by 0.31%. Consequently, the market index (All-Share Index) rose by 155.95 basis points, representing an increase of 0.31% to close at 50,045.83.

The Market Capitalization gained ₦84.61 bn, also representing a rise of 0.31% to close at ₦26.99 trillion from ₦26.91 trillion the previous day.

Furthermore, market activities were positive compared to the previous trading day as the Total Volume and Value traded for the day were up by 4.76% and 53.00% accordingly.

Approximately 240.02 million units valued at ₦2.68 billion were transacted in 3,435 deals.

STERLNBANK was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 39.08% percent of the total volume of trades, followed by FIDELITYBK (12.00%), FIDSON (5.77%), GTCO (5.44%), and ZENITHBANK (5.17%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, GTCO emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 45.17% percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

FCMB topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.06 percent, trailed by STANBIC (6.45%), ETRANSACT (6.00%), TRANSCORP (4.76%), NPFMCRFBK (4.52%), COURTVILLE (4.17%), AIICO (3.70%) and Sixteen (16) others.

On the Contrary, nine (9) stocks depreciated, topped by RTBRISCOE with a price depreciation of 8.57% to close at ₦0.32, as CHAMS (-7.14%), HONYFLOUR (-4.53%), UPDC (-2.86%), ARDOVA (-2.38%), CAVERTON (-1.75%), UBA (-0.68%) and GTCO (-0.25%) also dipped in price. In that regard, the market breadth closed positive, recording 23 gainers and 9 losers.

In addition, the sector performance was positive as three out of the five major market sectors closed in the green, led by the Banking (+0.90%), trailed by the Insurance (+0.85%), and the Consumer goods (+0.38%) sectors, while the Oil & Gas sector (-0.54%) closed negative and the Industrial sector was unchanged.

Like this: Like Loading...