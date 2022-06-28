Troops clear IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu, recover weapons

Read audio

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, June 26, 2022 The Nigerian Army says its troops of 302 Regiment and security agencies have dislodged camps belonging to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Enugu State.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the raids were carried out in conjunction with operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force.

Nwachukwu said the IPOB/ESN criminals were dislodged on Saturday at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages and Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

He said the troops cleared IPOB fire positions and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to dislodge the criminals from their hideouts.

According to him, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun during the operations.

“Other items include three power generators, among others,” he said.

Nwachukwu also said the troops of 103 Battalion conducted a raid operation on IPOB/ ESN camp at Nkwere Inyi Forest in Oji River Local Government of Enugu state.

He said the encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray, while troops recovered one Lexus and a Toyota Highlander SUV suspected to have been snatched by the criminals.

“Other items recovered include two motorcycles, one double barrel gun and seven live cartridges.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to support troops with credible information on the activities of the criminal elements in the region,” he added.

