Nigeria to partner Ethiopia on Migration Data Harmonisation – NPC

By Ikenna Osuoha

Abuja, June 27, 2022 The Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Kwarra,

has expressed Federal Government’s willingness to collaborate with Ethiopia on Migration Data Harmonisation.

Kwarra made the government’s position known when he received a delegation from Ethiopian Central Statistics Agency in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the partnership is in sustenance of existing cordial relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The chairman, who reiterated the mandate of the commission as data collation, management and dissemination body, said the commission had strengthened the capacity of its staff on data management.

Kwarra lauded Ethiopia for revolutionising data, saying that Nigeria had joined the league of digital census countries.

Dr Asalfew Abeta, the Deputy Director-General, Ethiopia Central Statistics Agency, emphasised the need for deeper collaboration on Migration Data Harmonisation for continental development.

Abeta said Ethiopia would continue to work in synergy with Nigeria to advance the continental data management.

He regretted the disruption of data management by COVID-19, saying the Ethiopian agency had generated data from administrative sources.

He stressed the imperatives of closer links with Nigeria for the achievement of continental demographic dividend.

