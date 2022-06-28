NBS records 199.5m active voice subscribers in Q1 2022

Read audio

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says a total of 199,558,540 active voice subscribers were recorded in Q1 of 2022.

According to NBS, this is an increase compared to 192,413,613 that it recorded in Q1 of 2021.

This is contained in the NBS Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information report for Q1 2022, released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report revealed that the figure for Q1 of 2022 represents a 3.71 per cent rise in voice subscriptions on a year-on-year basis.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report showed growth stood at 2.09 per cent.

Also, the report revealed a total of 145,851,496 active internet subscribers were recorded in Q1 of 2022 compared to 144,949,194 in Q1 of 2021.

”This represents a 0.62 per cent increase in active internet subscriptions year-on-year.”

On state analysis, the report showed that Lagos had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q1 of 2022 with 24,226,878, followed by Kano with 11,666,630 and Ogun with 11,537,006.

The report showed that Bayelsa had the least with 1,445,123, followed by Ekiti with 1,786,160.

The report showed that Lagos state stood top for active internet subscriptions recorded at 17,839,569, followed by Ogun with 8,538,812 and Kano state with 8,364,587.

“On the other hand, Bayelsa had the least with 1,043,059, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,230,081 and 1,373,888 respectively.”

The report showed that MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q1 of 2022, followed by Glo and Airtel.

