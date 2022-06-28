IMG announces death of chairman

Read audio

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG), has announced the death of its chairman, board of directors, Mr Abiodun Alabi.

Mr Ayodeji Oseni, the Managing Director, IMG, made this known in a statement signed by its secretary, Mrs Aderonke Segun-Alabi, in Lagos.

According to the statement, the company’s chairman passed away on Friday.

Oseni said the company’s board shall elect an acting Chairman as the need arises, pending the election of a substantive Chairman, which would be announced to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd at a future date.

“It is with profound sadness that the board of IMG formally informs its investors and the general public that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Abiodun Olabode Alabi, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Friday, June 24, 2022.

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the development.

“The thoughts of everyone at IMG are with the Alabi family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them.

“We count it a great privilege to have known and worked alongside Mr Alabi over the last few years as he showed exceptional leadership in his role as the Board Chairman.

“He will be recognised and admired for his efforts in promoting the company’s transition from BOC Gases Nigeria Plc to Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc, a totally indigenous company, and we would want to honor his contribution to the business,” he said.

