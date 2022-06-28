Gov. Diri chairs PDP National Campaign Council for Osun governorship election

Read audio

Gov. Duoye Diri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of Gov. Duoye Diri as the Chairman of its National Campaign Council for July 16, Osun State Governorship Election.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja on Monday.

Bature said that the appointment was approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), under the leadership of its National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

He said that the 128 members Council would have Tombra Jumbo as Administrative Secretary

Bature urged all the council members to be available for inauguration on Wednesday at 10am at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

