CJN resignation: Atiku applauds Justice Tanko Muhammad

Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar says the decision of Justice Tanko Muhammad to vacate office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is commendable.

Abubakar in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja also congratulated the newly sworn-in acting CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola.

“I wish him well even as I commend him for his action and service to the nation.

I wish the newly sworn-in acting CJN Justice Ariowoola success as he steps in to fill the gap.

I assure him of my commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock of deepening democracy and development,” when elected,” he said.

