Troops neutralise terrorists, arrest gun runners, collaborators, others

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, June 23, 2022 The Defence Headquarters says troops and other security agencies have recorded significant successes against criminals across theatres in the last few days.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this in a statemen on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had on June 21 engaged terrorists at Rafin Dankura in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara who abducted some innocent civilians.

He said the encounter led to the rescue of six kidnapped civilians and killing of two bandits in the process.

According to him, items recovered include two AK47, 36 Hand grenade, two cell phones and the sum of N211,915.

The defence spokesman said that troops also killed two terrorists at Maigora in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on the same day and recovered cache of weapons.

He also disclosed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on June 20, arrested a notorious gun runner, one Ardo Maranewo, who had been on the wanted list of security agencies.

According to him, the suspect is a specialist in selling and leasing arms and ammunition to bandits and kidnappers in Taraba.

“Furthermore, troops on patrol along Udei-Markurdi-Lafiya road arrested seven rail track vandals with a trailer registered ABJ KWALI 846 XBJ loaded with cut to size vandalised rail tracks and sleepers.

“They are Terswoo John (40), Donald Kperuv (30), Abraham Tinde (25), Jamilu Danlami (20), James Yandela (29), Idris Usman Imam (32) and Abubakar Adamu (30).

“Also on June 21, troops raided a kidnappers’ enclave at Maraba in Ukyonugu Ityuluv Ward in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue and arrested one Ichen Igbaka (65), a bandits’ collaborator and his wife Mrs Salomi Gbaka.

“Their house was used by a late bandit leader, Mr Azu, as a hideout.

“Suspects and items recovered are in custody for further interrogation,” he said.

Onyeuko further said that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion under Operation Hadin Kai on June 20, eliminated two terrorists in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) along Bama-Pulka road in Borno.

He added that troops also arrested a Boko Haram member, Malam Abacha Usman at Benishek and a terrorists logistics supplier, Mallam Ibrahim Gira along Damboa -Biu road in Borno on June 21.

In the Niger Delta region, Onyeuko said the NNS Delta on June 19, discovered an illegal refining site around Opumami Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

He added that two metal storage tanks, five ovens, seven dug out pits, with 120,300 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered from the site.

“Similarly on the same day, troops located two illegal refining sites at Atumakiri with 10 ovens and 15 metal storage tanks with 450,000 litres of AGO and 350,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“The Military high command congratulates the troops in various operations for their exploits,” he said.

