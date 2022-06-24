SWAN urges Soludo to invest in sports sector as strategy for combat insecurity

Read audio

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has called on Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra to invest in sports as part of the measures of fighting insecurity and ensuring social stability.

The body of sports reporters in Anambra made the call in a communiqué after its June Congress released on Friday.

The communiqué which was signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary of the chapter, called on the governor to take sports seriously as a critical sector and invest in it adequately.

“We congratulate Chukwuma Soludo on his victory and assumption of office as Governor of Anambra and commend him for his untiring strides so far, especially in the area of restoring security and social stability in the state.

“It is our considered opinion that giving attention to sports and making adequate investment in the sector will complement efforts at ensuring peace because of the alternative and opportunities it provides for the teeming youth population,” it said.

SWAN expressed gratitude to the Willie Obiano administration for constructing the Awka Township Stadium pitch, which had been adjudged as one of the best in the country at the moment.

It said the stadium was not only befitting of the status of Anambra as a foremost sporting state in Nigeria, but also helping to create a budding sports economy which should be sustained.

SWAN called on Soludo to set up of a Stadium Management Committee for the facility, to ensure proper management and maintenance of the facility for profitable use and sustainability.

The association also called for regular training and retraining programme for Anambra athletes and technical officials as well as their participation in national competitions

“SWAN joins the sports Stakeholders in Anambra to give the people of the state a football club of their own like other states of the federation, especially now that there is a top notch facility in the state for that purpose.

“SWAN calls for a proper constitution of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission in line with its Establishment Act for optimal planning, implementation and output in the sports sector.

