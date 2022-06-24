Chevron donates items worth N37m to Ondo State riverine communities

Read audio

The NNPC/Chevron venture, in partnership with Ilaje Rural Development Advocacy Initiative Committee (IRDC), has donated some work tools to residents of riverine communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The items worth N37 million, included safety equipment, communication gadgets, fishing nets, life jackets, life bouys, fire extinguishers, rain coats, touchlights, headlamps, chairs, tables and public address systems.

Handing over the items to the communities in Awoye on Friday, IRDC Chairman, Barr. Adeyemi Abiye, said the effort was geared towards improving the quality of lives of the residents of the riverine communities.

Abiye also said that the gift of the work tools was part of the commitment of NNPC/Chevron and IRDC to enhance fishing activities and safety of fishermen in the riverine communities.

The IRDC chairman said that the chairs and public address systems were meant to improve communication among residents during important meetings in the communities.

“I thank the communities for the support given to my administration so far and I reiterate our commitment to ensure that the communities enjoy maximum benefits from our relationship.

These gifts are the commitment of Chevron and IRDC to enhance working condition, safety, communication and generally add value to the quality of lives of residents of riverine communities,” he said.

Chief Illemobayo Mese, the Baale of Messe community who spoke on behalf of other communities, thanked the donors for responding to the needs of the communities.

He, however, pleaded with them to continue to help the communities meet their needs, and pledged the people’s continual efforts towards fostering peaceful coexistence with Chevron Nigeria Limited.

The benefitting eight communities that signed a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) with Chevron are: Awoye, Molutehin, Opoakaba, Mese, Gbagira, Odofado, Akinsolu and Jirinwo.

NAN reports that IRDC is a community-based organisation established in 2005 under the GMoU, to bring succour to the Ilaje oil producing communities through initiation of programmes and projects sponsored by Chevron.

