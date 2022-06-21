Senate receives 7 new ministerial nominees

Read audio

Senate has received seven new nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and confirmation as, Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Their nomination is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Dr .Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari in the letter listed the ministerial designates to include: Henry Ikechukwu (Abia), Umana Okon-Umana(Akwa-Ibom), Ekuma Joseph (Ebonyi), Goodluck Obia (Imo) Umar Ibrahim(Kano),

Ademola Adewole (Ondo), Udum Odi (Rivers).

Buhari said it was his expectation to receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the nominees by the Senate

