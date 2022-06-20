Ecobank Nigeria launches Super Rewards Season III with one hundred customers set to get N50,000 monthly in rewards

Read audio

The two-month campaign kicks off June 20 and will run through to August 21, 2022

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 20, 2022/ — Ecobank Nigeria (Ecobank.com/ng), an affiliate of the leading Pan-African banking Group, Ecobank Group, has launched Season 3 of its Super Rewards Campaign. The customer-focused initiative is designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty. The Season 3 is set to reward 100 customers with cash prizes of N50,000 monthly, while two customers will go home with N1 million each at the end of the Season. The two-month campaign kicks off June 20 and will run through to August 21, 2022.

Announcing the commencement of the new season in Lagos, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria said season 3 promises to be bigger with 100 customers benefiting N50,000 each. She stated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, who qualify to be rewarded, while also enjoying a first-grade banking experience.

According to her, “Now is the perfect time to open an account with us or reactivate and fund your dormant account. The Super Reward campaign which was initiated by Ecobank in March 2021 is designed to promote a healthy savings culture amongst Nigerians and reward customer loyalty to the Ecobank brand. The success of season 1 and 2 campaigns followed by customers’ demand led to the introduction of Season 3. Both Seasons 1 and 2 have produced a total of 8 Millionaires and 1,600 customers being rewarded N25,000 weekly in batches of fifty per week,” she stated.

Speaking on the dynamics of the campaign, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the campaign are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. According to her, “New customers only need to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 while existing customers should make minimum deposits of N5,000. Customers with dormant account will also qualify when they reactivate and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000.”

She further explained that qualifying customers will be rewarded monthly. “Rewards will be done monthly for the 2 months starting from July, 100 customers will be rewarded with N50,000 monthly. There will be two grand prize rewards of N1 million each at the end of the campaign.”

She further enjoined those that are yet to open an account with the bank to do so to enjoy the bouquet of products and services.

