NDLEA arrests 345, convicts 15 in Katsina

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested 345 suspected illicit drug users and sellers in Katsina State, from January till date.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Mohammed Bashir, who made the disclosure at a media briefing on Monday in Katsina, also said that 15 of the suspects had been convicted.

The briefing was part of activities to commemorate the 2022 UN Week Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

The week has the theme: ”Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and humanitarian Crises”.

According to Bashir, 339 of the 345 nabbed suspects are males while six are females.

He said that majority of the 338 suspects had been counselled and rehabilitated, adding that some of the suspects were traffickers, dealers and petty sellers.

He said: “It is sad to note that over 90 per cent of arrested suspects and counselled clients fell between the age bracket of 15-40 years,” he said.

The UN Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking is celebrated all over the world to highlight the socio-economic, political and security implications of abuse of drugs and trafficking on the society.

“In Katsina State, we have marked a plan of action to commemorate it in consonance with the objectives it intends to achieve.

This year’s activities will begin on June 20 through June 26.

As usual, each day of this special week is expected to be marked with laudable activities to highlight the challenges illicit drugs posed to society,” he said.

The NDLEA boss said that the activities would include quiz competition among secondary schools in the three senatorial zones, and public sensitisation.

Other activities include a one-day seminar for law enforcement officers, Juma’at prayer, sport competition, church service and lecture.

