Woman, 30, arraigned over alleged assault, willful damage

Read audio

A 30-year-old woman, Gloria Olufisayo, on Friday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over a case of alleged assault and willful damage.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that Olufisayo beat-up a female staff of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASSA).

Perezi said the defendant committed the offence on May 26 at the premises of Fizak Fashion Centre, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Lagos.

He said that Olufisayo slapped and assaulted Muibat Bankole, a staff of LASSA, who was performing her lawful duty.

The prosecutor said that the defendant willfully damaged Bankole’s medicated eye glass valued at N50,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 174(c) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The law stipulates three years jail term for anyone found guilty of unlawfully assaulting or obstructing people from carrying out their lawful dutues.

It also provides for a two-year jail term for wilful damaging of another person’s property.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum who must be biologically related.

She adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.

Like this: Like Loading...