FCTA inaugurates committee to recover N29bn ground rent debts

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has inaugurated a Coordinating Committee, on the Recovery of Outstanding Ground Rents of N29 billion owed the administration by property owners in Abuja.

The Director, Information and Communication, FCTA, Mr Muhammad Sule, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the Permanent Secretary, FCT, Mr Olusade Adesola, inaugurated the committee at the administration secretariat.

Adesola explained that the inauguration of the committee was part of efforts to improve revenue generation accruing into the coffers of the FCT Administration.

He said since the inception of the administration, improvement in revenue generation had been an issue of utmost importance.

He reiterated that funding was key in the running of government, provision of infrastructure, as well as delivery of quality services to the residents of the territory.

Adesola said that funding of FCTA activities was being hampered due to paucity of funds, which was necessary for the running of a modern capital city such as Abuja.

“The decision to embark on recovery of ground rents has, therefore, become a matter of necessity.

”We are serious about this. All those owing should come forward to settle their debts.”

The permanent secretary recalled that the FCT Administration had earlier migrated all revenue collections to Treasury Single Account (TSA), via REMITA Platform.

He said this was in the bid to boost revenue generation in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive.

”Despite all these efforts, the rate of revenue generation has not met the realities on ground, hence the need to exploit other frontiers.”

The nine-member Coordinating Committee is headed by the FCT General Counsel and Secretary of Legal Services Secretariat, Muhammed Umar.

