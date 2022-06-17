Atiku’s VP: Okowa’s choice, wise decision – PDP chieftain

Read audio

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) stalwart in Lagos State,says the choice of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a wise decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Okowa was on Thursday unveiled by the PDP national leadership as the running mate to the former Vice- President Abubakar for 2023.

Reacting to Okowa’s emergence, Pearse, the Convener of Reset Lagos PDP, told NAN that the Okowa’s influence in South South and South East was an asset, saying it would enhance the party’s electoral fortune .

“The choice of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s Vice Presidential pick is a wise one.

“Okowa is a seasoned politician, with experience through the local government ranks all the way to Senate and governorship.

“He is a man who can communicate with the grassroots of the party as well as party leaders at all levels.

“Gov. Okowa is an asset to Atiku, particularly in the South South and South East where he is highly respected as a role model,” Pearse, a former Lagos PDP governorship aspirant, said.

Describing Okowa as a refined politician, Pearse said that together, Abubakar and Okowa would lead by example.

He added: “They will campaign on issues, profferring solutions to the problems plaguing this nation- insecurity, hunger, poverty and mutual suspicion between ethnic groups.

“Okowa will complement Atiku. Together these two gentlemen will show Nigerians, particularly our youth population that politics is not necessarily a profession for self-centered rascals,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...