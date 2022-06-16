Poor rice farmers assure of bumper harvest in Nassarawa State

Read audio

Some beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF) in Nasarawa state, under the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), have expressed optimism for a bumper harvest owing to the intervention.

Some of the farmers spoke on Thursday when the VCDP monitoring team visited their farms in Doma and Lafia Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mr Sunday Daniel, Chairman of one of the cluster groups of rural farmers in Kwandere Local Government Area, said that the intervention had renewed their hopes for better days ahead.

Daniel said that the rice farmers got improved seeds, fertiliser and herbicides, which are already being utilised in their farms.

“We are grateful to VCDP for the support through items and training given to us to adopt best farming practices.

“We are already seeing drastic changes in our farms and we are hopeful of a bumper harvest by the end of the year,” he said.

Also, Usman Omadefu, a farmer in Doma, and Mrs Lucy Daniel, a woman farmer in Rutu village in Doma LGA, lauded VCDP for the intervention, saying it would go a long way to improve on the livelihood of the families given the positive impact on their farms.

Dr Fatima Aliyu, National Project Coordinator, VCDP, represented by the Technical Assistant, Alhaji Hamza Shehu, said the monitoring team was in Nasarawa state to ensure that the farmers made use of the farm inputs given to them according to specifications.

Aliyu, who expressed satisfaction with the performances of the farmers so far, stated that the intervention was to assist rural poor farmers recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in food production.

“We are here to see how they are utilising the inputs given to them and to advise them on how to adopt the best agricultural practises.

“With what we have seen and with appropriate supervision, we are optimistic that the farmers would live up to expectations of improved crop yield,” Aliyu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 185 rice farmers drawn from five Local Government Areas, recently benefitted from the FG-IFAD-VCDP-RPSF intervention grant in Nasarawa State.

The farmers got a total of 340 bags of NPK and 170 bags of Urea fertilizers, 5,405 bags of improved rice seeds as well as 250 bottles of selective and non selective herbicides.

