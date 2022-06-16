NUC grants full accreditation on 12 programmes to Kano varsity

Read audio

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has granted full accreditation on 12 undergraduate academic programmes offered by the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK).

This is contained in a statement by the institution’s Head of Information, Publication, Protocol and Public Relations, Mr Abdullahi Abba-Hassan, on Wednesday in Kano.

Abba-Hassan said that the approval of the programmes would last for five years, according to the result of the exercise conveyed to the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku-Kurawa.

He said that the result was signed by the NUC Director of Accreditation, Dr Maryam Sali, for Executive Secretary of the commission.

Abba-Hassan said the result showed that “12 academic programmes that received full accreditation status are, Arabic Studies, English Language, Islamic Religious Studies, as well as, History and International Studies in the Faculty of Humanities.

“At Faculty of Education, the programmes that obtained full accreditation are, Education Arabic Studies, Education History, Education Biology, Education Chemistry, Education Physics and Education Geography.”

It added that, “Economics and Geography in the Faculty of Social and Management Science also scored full accreditation.”

Abba-Hassan, however, said the “Hausa Language scored interim accreditation status, which is valid for two years, after which the programme will be revisited”.

The Officer recalled that the exercise was carried out by panels from the NUC in 2021.

Commenting on the development, Abba-Hassan reported Prof. Atiku-Kurawa, as reaffirming his commitment in moving the institution to greater height.

