Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 420 to dollar

Read audio

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, June 15, 2022 The Naira on Wednesday appreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at 420 to the dollar, a 0.18 per cent appreciation against N420.75 on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N419.46 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N420.

The Naira sold for as low as N413 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 124.62 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...