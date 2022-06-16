Man, 26, in court for alleged theft of 250 bags of cement worth N1m

Read audio

A 26-year-old man, Sunday Olayinka, who allegedly stole 250 bags of cement valued at N1 million, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.

Olayinka, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and escaping from lawful custody.

The prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 4 and 13, at No. 13, Alafia St., Ikotun and Ejigbo Police stations respectively.

According to Aigbokhan, the defendant stole 250 bags of cement valued at N1 million, belonging to one Mr Fajana Sunday.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was apprehended and kept in police custody at the Ejigbo Police station from where he allegedly escaped.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 106 (a) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 106(a) provides seven years imprisonment while Section 287 provides three years imprisonment.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.

