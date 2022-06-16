Bayern Munich make third offer for Liverpool’s Mane

Read audio

Berlin, June 14, 2022 Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to make a third offer worth 40 million euros (41.8 million dollars) for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, a German media report indicated on Tuesday.

It said the Munich club’s leadership has approved the offer made up of a transfer fee of 35 million euros plus up to five million euros in add-ons.

The report also said the Senegal captain has agreed personal terms of a three-year contract with the German top side.

The 30-year-old Mane came to Liverpool in 2016 and his Anfield contract is until 2023.

Bayern Munich reportedly have had two lower offers for Mane rejected by Liverpool.

The Germans want Mane because the future of their winger Serge Gnabry and that of star striker Robert Lewandowski is unclear.

Both are contracted until 2023 and Lewandowski has said he wants to leave in summer with Bayern Munich however saying they would not allow that.

Bayern Munich had late Monday announced the signing of Dutch midfield talent Ryan Gravenberch on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old is their second summer transfer and like defender Noussair Mazraoui arrives from Ajax Amsterdam.

While Mazraouni joins Bayern Munich on a free transfer, the fee for Gravenberch, whose Ajax contract was until 2023, was named at 18.5 million euros by Ajax.

There is also up to 5.5 million euros in add-ons, while Ajax will get 7.5 percent of the sum Bayern Munich would generate should they sell the Dutch international.

“Ryan Gravenberch is a young, highly interesting player who lots of Europe’s top clubs would have liked to have signed,” Bayern Munich’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oliver Kahn said, naming players like Gravenberch as “important for Bayern Munich’s future path.”

Gravenberch will be competing in the Bayern Munich midfield against the likes of Germany players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka but he appears ready for the challenge.

“When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn’t have to think about it for long. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around. Players from all over the world want to play for this club,” he said.

