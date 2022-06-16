3 ships carrying frozen fish, others expected at Lagos ports

Read audio

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said three ships carrying 12,750 metric tons of frozen fish were expected at Lagos ports from June 16 to June 29.

It said 16 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items, general cargo, container, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, base oil, automobile gasoline and truck were expected at the ports.

The authority added that three other ships had arrived the ports, and were waiting to berth with container and petrol.

The organisation said 20 ships were already at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, base oil, automobile gasoline, soda ash, bulk fertilizer, container, jet fuel and petrol.

Like this: Like Loading...