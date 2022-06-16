2023: Borno elders express concern over lukewarm attitude to PVC registration

Read audio

Borno Elders Forum (BEF) has expressed concern over what it described as “lukewarm attitude of youths in the state to participate in ongoing Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration.”

The forum’s concern is in a statement by the Secretary, Alhaji Bulama Mali-Gubio in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He stated that many youths in the state were not bothered about getting the PVC.

Mali-Gubio, therefore, urged youths and other residents who attained the required voting age to take the exercise seriously and view it as mandatory and an act of patriotism.

He said that obtaining the card would enable people exercise their civic right in voting the candidates of their choice during elections.

He added that “I am making the call on behalf of Borno elders who observed that many youths have no voter cards.”

“Please leave whatever you are doing for a while as a sacrifice to go and obtain the card to enable you to vote the candidate of your choice during elections.

“As a Nigerian, the card can be used for other useful purposes apart from voting,” he said.

