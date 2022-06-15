FC Barcelona preparing new offer for Lewandowski

Read audio

FC Barcelona are planning a new offer for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, a German newspaper report indicated on Wednesday.

It said the Spanish clubside’s latest attempt to land the 33-year-old Bundesliga top goalscorer could be tabled before the end of the week.

Barca reportedly submitted a first offer in the range of 32 million euros (33.4 million dollars) which was not considered good enough by the German champions.

The Spaniards however have financial constraints owing to big debts.

Bayern Munich managers have insisted that they would not let Lewandowski out of his contract which runs another year.

But the Polish marksman has said he is finished with Bayern Munich after eight years and wants “more emotions in my life”.

The club leadership now appears ready to let him go if the price is right.

There have been no more public statements lately.

According to the report, Lewandowski and Bayern Munich board member for sport, Hasan Salihamidzic, agreed in a reconciliatory phone call not to escalate the tensions any further.

