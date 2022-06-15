Expert hails voluntary blood donors for saving lives

Read audio

Dr Abdul Mustaph, a haematologist, on Wednesday in Abuja commended Nigerians who voluntarily donate blood to save lives.

Mustaph gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The haematologist, however, urged relevant agencies to create more awareness on the need for regular, unpaid blood donation in the country.

He quoted the World Health Organisation (WHO) report which said “adequate supply of blood can only be assured through regular donations by voluntary, free blood donors’’.

According to him, regular free blood donors are the foundation of a safe blood supply because they are associated with low levels of infection that can be transmitted by transfusions, including HIV and hepatitis viruses.

The expert said that it was time for the government to highlight the key role that voluntary blood donors play in strengthening social cohesion and encouraging community participation toward a healthier Nigeria.

“Focus attention on blood services as a community service, and the importance of community participation for a sufficient, safe and sustainable blood supply.

“Persuade and encourage state ministries of health to show their appreciation to regular voluntary unpaid donors and commit to self-sufficiency in safe blood and blood products based on 100 per cent voluntary, unpaid donations.” he said.

Mustapha said that a blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity was a key component of an effective health system.

“One blood donation can save up to three lives, people usually donate because they feel good to help others.

“However, altruism and volunteering have been linked to positive health outcomes, including a lower risk for depression and greater longevity.

He said that the theme of the World Blood Donor Day 2022: “Donating Blood is An Act of Solidarity: Join the Effort and Save Lives’’ as apt, adding that more lives were being saved daily through voluntary blood donation. The World Blood Donor Day was commemorated on Tuesday.

According to him, relevant agencies should not wait for World Blood Donor Day to educate Nigerians on the importance of blood donation.

“They need to educate Nigerians that blood donation is a noble act. We are united by blood and one day any one of us can need blood.

“You only need to be healthy and have the desire to save other people’s lives without expecting anything in return.”

NAN reports that the World Blood Donor Day is aimed at thanking voluntary blood donor and to acknowledge them and also encourage blood donation and new donors.

The WHO has attributed staff shortage and limited funding as some of the challenges affecting effective blood donation drives in Nigeria and other countries in the region.

It said that as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, those voluntary unpaid blood donations dropped significantly.

“Countries across the African Region have worked hard to improve blood donation frequency, and the situation is showing signs of stabilising.

“Blood transfusion services in many countries reached out to blood donors through public awareness campaigns, transporting donors from and to their homes, using digital platforms and establishment of call centres.”

