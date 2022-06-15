Court remands man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 12-yr-old girl

Read audio

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 20-year-old man, Temitope Agbebiyi be remanded for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12-year–old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje , who did not take Agbebiyi’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 13 for DPP’s advice.

The police charged Agbebiyi who resides at Mafoluku, Oshidi area of Lagos State, with defilement and indecent treatment of a child.

The Prosecution Counsel DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Suru committed the offence sometime in January at Wahab Larinde Street, Mafoluku.

She said that Agbebiyi lured the girl to his house and defiled her and the offence had resulted in pregnancy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment according to the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2005.

Indecent treatment of a child attracts a seven-year jail term, according to the provisions of Section 135(1)(2) of the law.

