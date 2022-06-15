Abia blogger offers scholarship to 9 pupils

Read audio

An Umuahia-based social media practitioner, Mr Ifeanyi Okali, has offered scholarship to nine brilliant pupils of Our Lady of Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia.

Okali, who is the Managing Director, Abia Breaking News, said the gesture was part of the activities lined up to celebrate his birthday.

Speaking at a mini birthday party he had with the pupils in the school on Tuesday. The blogger advised the beneficiaries and pupils of the school to be serious with their studies.

He said: “I came to celebrate my birthday with you because I love children.

“I want you all to be serious with your studies because you are the leaders of tomorrow.

“You will surely lead this country, so you must work hard to take up that leadership responsibility in the future.

“I appreciate you for the present you have given to me.

“I consider it precious and a show of love. May God bless you abundantly.”

Highlights of the celebration included the presentation of special bithday songs and dance competition amongst the pupils.

Okali also distributed exercise books, pencils and maths sets to the pupils.

The Head Mistress of the school, Rev.Sr Rosepat Okere, thanked Okali for his kind gesture.

Okere urged him not to relent in his philanthropic gestures and show of love and passion for children.

She later led the children to pray for prosperity, good health and God’s guidance and protection for him.

