2023: Governor Wike picked as Atiku’s running mate as PDP constitute separate committee

The People’s Democratic Party Presidential selection panel has reportedly settled with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party come 2023 general election.

Wike had in May lost the presidential ticket of the party to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in a keenly contested primaries.

Pointblanknews.com gathered that out of 19 votes cast, Wike scored 16 votes to defeat his rival and Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa who got 3 votes.

Meanwhile the party, pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of its Electoral Guidelines has approved the nomination of top party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of the Party for the 2023 general elections.

The members of the Committee are as follows: High Chief Tom Ikimi (Chairman) and Dr. Akilu Indabawa- (Secretary).

Other members of the committee are Capt. Idris I. Wada (rtd), Chief Osita Chidoka, Hon. Binta Bello Chief Mrs. Alh. Mutiat Adedoja, Hon. Austin Opara, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun Chief Mrs. Chidiebelu Mofus and Fidelis Tapgun .

According to the statement by the National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Mr. Sunday Omobo will serve as the Administrative Secretary for the exercise which will hold at the party Secretariat, on Thursday.

It is expected that Governor Wike’s name will be submitted to the committee which will make a final recommendations to the party after the verification exercise.

