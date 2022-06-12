Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election to be fought by wealthy political insiders

Read audio

David Pilling in London

Two wealthy political veterans will compete to become the next president of Nigeria after Bola Tinubu, the so-called “Godfather of Lagos”, emerged from a bruising contest as the ruling party’s preferred candidate.

Tinubu, a 70-year-old former governor of Lagos state and a powerful political kingpin, will face Atiku Abubakar, 75, a former vice-president and longtime presidential hopeful who is fronting the main opposition People’s Democratic party.

Both men have widely reported health problems but have declared themselves fit to run the country of 210mn people, Africa’s most populous and its biggest oil producer.

The winner of the election, which will take place next February and will include other presidential contenders from smaller parties, will replace Muhammadu Buhari, head of the All Progressives Congress party and a former general who has led the country since 2015.

Whoever wins will take over a country that, despite having Africa’s largest economy, has barely grown in per capita terms over the past decade and has struggled to create anything like enough jobs for its people, Nigeria’s youthful population, which has a median age of just 18, is likely to top 400mn by 2050.

The country has been wracked by violence and banditry across much of the north and the sabotage of oil assets in the south. Roads between large cities have been plagued by kidnapping gangs and the mass abduction of schoolchildren, such as the Chibok girls, has become common. Last weekend, just before the APC convention began, at least 22 people were killed when gunmen attacked a Catholic church in the relatively peaceful south-west.

Tinubu, describing himself to convention delegates as a “serious man with a serious purpose”, promised to crack down on violence and restore order. He pointed to his record of cleaning up Lagos, the once crime-ridden commercial capital, when he was governor between 1999 and 2007, saying he would replicate at national level what he achieved there. “I am competent to start from day one,” he told APC members while appealing for their support late on Tuesday.

Feyi Fawehinmi, an author and political commentator, described the choice of leading candidates as “incredibly depressing”. Allegations of corruption and questions over how they acquired their wealth have hung over both presidential contenders for decades, though both men have consistently denied any wrongdoing. Buhari campaigned as the anti-corruption candidate but has struggled to tackle widespread graft.

As the ruling APC’s candidate, Tinubu, a wily political operator, was in pole position, Fawehinmi said. “There is so much time between now and February to mend wounds, to do deals, to promise this and that,” he said. “Tinubu is a master at cutting deals. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s promised the vice-presidency to three different people.”

Since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, there has been an informal arrangement — known as “zoning” among both main parties — to alternate power between the predominantly Muslim north and the mainly Christian south. That understanding was challenged this year when the PDP put forward as its candidate, Abubakar, a Muslim northerner who enjoys considerable support in the electorally significant north.

Tinubu is a Muslim from the south, which makes his choice of running mate complicated, said political analysts. He might struggle to rally the northern vote if he picked a Christian northerner as his vice-president, they said, leading to the possibility that the APC will gamble on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Chidi Odinkalu, of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, predicted a tight contest, saying Tinubu could lose support because of his lack of federal government experience and the perception “that he feels he can buy his way to the presidency”.

The breakdown of zoning and the emergence of popular presidential candidates from smaller parties in the north-east and the south-east posed significant dangers to a country with a strong sense of regional injustice, he said.

“Nigeria has never had a centrifugal election. There has always been a tendency to project a Nigeria of possibilities that can pull together and try to overcome its problems,” added Odinkalu. “This time, we could end up in a situation where the election becomes a vote on whether this country can stay together.”

