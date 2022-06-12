ASUU Distances Self From Crowdfunding By Radio Host, Ahmed Isah Over Prolonged Strike

Read audio

Ahmed Isah, the host of a popular radio show, Brekete Family, has suspended the crowdfunding campaign to end the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), after the union distanced itself from the funds.

Isah disclosed this on Saturday while hosting the president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, and his entourage.

He said the accounts would be closed and the money returned to those who donated.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14 over the Nigerian government’s inability to honour the 2009 agreement.

The industrial action has crippled academic activities in government universities across the country.

In an effort to salvage the situation, Isah, popularly known as Ordinary President, had created a bank account for the crowdfunding, aimed at raising the N18billion demanded by the university lecturers’ union to end the strike.

Publishing the account details on his Twitter handle, the radio host had called on Nigerians to “make a difference” by donating to end the ASUU strike.

However, ASUU President who was in the studio of the radio station on Saturday distanced the union from the campaign and that its name should be removed

Like this: Like Loading...