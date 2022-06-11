Olubadan elevates 5 Ibadan senior chiefs

Read audio

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, June 10, 2022 The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, on Friday elevated five senior chiefs of Ibadanland.

The installation ceremony was held at the ancestral palace of Aliiwo dynasty, Aliiwo Compound, Oje area, Ibadan.

Naija247news reports that the demise of the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadan, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, made Sen. Olalekan Balogun, the then Otun Olubadan, become new Olubadan.

This further paved way for the upward movement of the senior chiefs behind him.

The elevated chiefs are: Sen. Rashidi Ladoja who was elevated from ‘Osi Olubadàn’ to ‘Otun Olubadàn’.

Chief Eddy Oyewole elevated from ‘Ashipa’ to Osi Olubadan while Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi was promoted from ‘Ekerin’ to Ashipa Olubadàn’.

Also, Chief Hamidu Ajibade, the ‘Ekarun Olubadan was elevated to ‘Ekerin Olubadan and Chief Adebayo Akande was promoted from ‘Abese’ to ‘Ekarun Olubadàn.’

Olubadan who was represented at the ceremony by Otun Balogun, Chief Olakuleyin Ajibola, charged the elevated chiefs to see their new positions as a call to higher duty.

He urged them to use their respective positions for the growth, development and progress of Ibadanland.

Speaking on behalf of the elevated chiefs, Ladoja, who is a former Governor of Oyo State, pledged to use the new position for the development of Ibadanland.

He assured Ibadan sons and daughters of absolute commitment to all things that could bring unprecedented development and growth to the town

