Kwara APC Reps rerun election: Olawuyi emerges as candidate

By Olayinka Owolewa

Omu-Aran (Kwara), June 10, 2022 Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero) of Kwara has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 election

Naija247news reports that Olawuyi polled 180 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Olusegun Adebayo, who scored seven votes at the rerun held in Omu-Aran.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Dan-Daura, after announcing the results, said two of the aspirants, Abiola Abdulkareem and Oladayo Olaosebikan, stepped down for Olawuyi before the commencement of voting.

He said 201 delegates were accredited to vote in the election, out of which 14 votes were invalid.

Other aspirants who sent in their agents to participate in the election included Kayode Bankole, Gbenle Adeyemi and Toba Oloyede, but they had no vote.

Naija247news recalls that the APC had ordered a rerun for the federal constituency after receiving a petition from one of the aspirants, citing omission of his name in the initial election.

