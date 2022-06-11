Kebbi lawmaker Rep Umar Jega denies defecting from APC to PDP

Read audio

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, June 10, 2022 Rep Umar Jega, (APC Aliero/Gwandu/Jega) has dismissed the rumour making the rounds that he had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rep Jega also Chairman, House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Migrants and Refugees, in a statement on Friday and made available to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, said: “I am still a bonafide member of the APC.

“This is to clarify that I have not decamped from APC and I won the Aliero/Gwandu/Jega Federal Constituency APC primary election for the 2023 general elections.

“I will contest the parliamentary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“All stories/allegations that suggested I have decamped from the APC to another party are unfounded and did not emanate from me.

“I cannot disappoint my people and delegates who voted for me during the primary election.

“I want to assure my people and supporters, that we are still in APC,” Jega said.

Rep Jega said further that he had not dumped the party, and had no intention of defecting to any political party.

Naija247news reports that a discord erupted among top members of the APC in the state after the recent party congresses and primary elections in the state.

Following the crisis, Sen. Adamu Aliero and Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, (APC Kebbi Central, and North) defected to the PDP in the state.

