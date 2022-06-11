CBN see crypto as risk to Nigeria’s financial stability, touts digital currency

Read audio

Cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability, but central bank digital currencies could solve problems such as bringing the poor into the financial system or cutting transaction costs, Nigerian central bankers said on Friday.

Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency, introduced last October, is a boon for inclusion, Kingsley Obiora, deputy governor of the country’s central bank, said on a virtual event moderated by the International Monetary Fund’s Africa director Abebe Aemro Selassie.

Its launch – the first by an African central bank – was met with scepticism from industry experts and cryptocurrency users, and Obiora did not disclose how widely it is used.

Both central bankers were critical of cryptocurrencies, with Obiora saying they were not stable enough to be a payment method.

“The volatility it creates can become a source of instability in the system,” he said.

Crypto assets have thrived in Nigeria, despite a ban on banks handling them since February 2021

Financial inclusion, he said, was a less pressing need than in Nigeria, given the high usage of mobile money in Kenya.

South Africa, which is involved in a digital currency pilot with Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, has also cited cross-border payments as a potential use.

Obiora said that fuel price inflation sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine was causing problems, with the Nigerian banker noting that ordinary people were suffering most.

“We are having a lot of pressure from this, let’s say as collateral damage, particularly the price of fuel,” Njoroge said. “We hope that the G7 will sort out the matter with the Russians and whoever else is exporting the oil and then bring down the price of that.”

Nigeria also raised its benchmark rate in May, with the 150 basis point hike the first in more than two years. read more

