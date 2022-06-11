Benue 2023: PDP is set for victory – Commissioner

Read audio

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, June 9, 2022 Benue Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning David Olofu says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for victory in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Olofu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the candidates produced from the PDP primaries were already a sign of victory for the party.

He commended Gov. Samuel Ortom and the PDP leadership in the state for successfully conducting the party congresses and primaries without hitches or stalemates.

The commissioner said the PDP had continued to be a leading light in Nigeria’s democracy and Benue State in particular.

“Our party, the PDP, has demonstrated to the whole world what true democracy entails.

“Right from the delegates congresses to the conduct of the party primaries, PDP has shown utmost transparency, credibility, maturity and internal democracy, devoid of rancour, hitches, stalemates or court suits.

“I wish other political parties could emulate this quality example to institutionalise good governance across board.

“I also use this opportunity to laud the exemplary leadership of Governor Ortom and the State working Committee of our great party for showing the light,” he said.

Olofu also congratulated PDP Governorship Candidate for Benue, Mr Titus Uba, his running mate, Mr John Ngbede and all PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections, for coming on board on a clean slate.

“With this bold, clear and convincing step, the PDP is set for landslide victory in 2023,” he added.

Olofu called on all aspirants who lost out in the primaries to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and continue to support the party to achieve victory in 2023.

He pledged his support for electoral success of the PDP in the general elections.

