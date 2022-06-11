APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu’s emergence ,victory for democracy- Agbaje

Read audio

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, June 10, 2022 Mr Akeem Agbaje, an All Progressives Congress(APC)

chieftain in Oyo State has felicitated with Sen. Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the party’s

presidential candidate.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, had emerged the APC presidential candidate at the party’s presidential primary held in Abuja.

NAN reports that Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat all other presidential aspirants among whom were Vice- President Yemi Osinbanjo, Senate President,Ahmed Lawan and Mr Rotimi Amaechi,a former Minister of Transportation.

Agbaje praised Tinubu for weathering the storm, beating all the odds and coming out

victorious at the keenly-contested presidential primary.

He attributed the landslide victory recorded by the former governor as a reward for his contributions to building the party ,and making it formidable .

“I congratulate our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on your victory at the presidential primary. It is indeed a victory

for democracy and a further affirmation of democratic consolidation in

Nigeria.

“I must say that I am not surprised with your victory, as it is a reward for the immeasurable role you played in the formation of the party.

“And outstanding contributions to nurturing it to the point of wresting power from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), thus ending its 16-year hold on power in the country.

“For the first time in the history of Nigeria, the progressives, through your tenacity of purpose and the can-do spirit, had an in-road into power control at the national level,” he said.

Agbaje described the victory as a clear

demonstration of Tinubu’s ability, competence and administrative acumen.

“Your emergence as the APC presidential candidate is also a reward for building people across the country, many of whom are holding high political offices today across political divides,” he said.

He said APC had not made a wrong choice

in Tinubu, adding his enviable leadership style had over the years endeared him to the hearts of many.

Agbaje said that Tinubu’s leadership style would bring peace, harmony, growth and development to the country if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

He urged Nigerians to support candidate Tinubu by making him the

president through their overwhelming votes in the 2023 presidential election, for Nigeria to attain greater heights.

“It is my utmost belief that given your outstanding credentials as an administrator per excellence and your brilliant performance as governor of Lagos State.

“These have remained good reference point even up till today, you will record an outstanding victory in the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

